Illumina, PacBio Call Off $1.2B Merger Amid FTC Probe

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Illumina Inc.'s planned $1.2 billion purchase of fellow DNA sequencing company Pacific Biosciences was called off Thursday in an apparent concession to antitrust pressure, particularly a Federal Trade Commission merger challenge. The companies' joint announcement did not directly address FTC or British antitrust concerns, instead stating that the mutual agreement to cancel the deal was in the best interests of employees and shareholders given "the lengthy regulatory approval process" and "continued uncertainty of the ultimate outcome." Under the merger agreement, the cancellation obliges Illumina to pay Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. a $98 million termination fee. The deal's collapse means an end to...

