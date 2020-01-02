Goodyear Pimps Must Scrap Goodyear Blimps In TM Deal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Illinois punk band The Goodyear Pimps agreed Thursday to drop "Goodyear" from their name and destroy products featuring the tire manufacturing giant's logos, part of a deal settling the company's trademark infringement suit against the quintet. The Pimps admitted their sobriquet infringed Goodyear's trademarked name and agreed to hand over all merchandise and promotional materials bearing the company's winged foot and Goodyear Blimp logos for destruction within 30 days, according to a consent judgment filed in Illinois federal court. The Pimps also agreed to scrub their social media accounts and website of references to Goodyear. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. sued The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS