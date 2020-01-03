BAE Lands $175M Navy Cruiser Modernization Deal

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 1:37 PM EST) -- BAE Systems Ship Repair has scored a $175 million contract to modernize a guided-missile cruiser, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday. The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems the deal for the USS Vicksburg, which will include maintenance, modernization and repair of the cruiser, according to the Pentagon. If all options are exercised, the value of the deal will jump to $175.1 million. “BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Vicksburg,” DOD said. The work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is...

