Bulk Of Liquidator's Suit Against Ex-Platinum Exec Survives

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge largely left intact claims against a former Platinum Partners vice president brought in connection with purported fraud at the storied hedge fund and reinsurer Beechwood, according to an order filed Thursday, but narrowed the allegations against him. Ezra Beren, a former Platinum investment manager and Beechwood employee, is accused alongside a slew of other Platinum insiders by Platinum's receiver as well as an insurance company of interrelated systems to overvalue Platinum assets and use Beechwood to prop up the now-defunct hedge fund. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff dismissed counts in two related actions for civil conspiracy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS