Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bulk Of Liquidator's Suit Against Ex-Platinum Exec Survives

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge largely left intact claims against a former Platinum Partners vice president brought in connection with purported fraud at the storied hedge fund and reinsurer Beechwood, according to an order filed Thursday, but narrowed the allegations against him.

Ezra Beren, a former Platinum investment manager and Beechwood employee, is accused alongside a slew of other Platinum insiders by Platinum's receiver as well as an insurance company of interrelated systems to overvalue Platinum assets and use Beechwood to prop up the now-defunct hedge fund.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff dismissed counts in two related actions for civil conspiracy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®