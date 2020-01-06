Food Halls Hold Special Legal Considerations For Landlords

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- There’s no doubt that while online shopping is growing in popularity, primarily because of convenience, many consumers are increasingly seeking unique and shared food and entertainment experiences that a phone or laptop simply can’t fulfill. In other words, the convenience of ordering a pizza online from the couch and binge-watching the latest TV show is a very different consumer need than visiting a public place for a meal, celebration or concert that provides a memorable and fun experience with friends or family. Consequently, landlords across the country are more frequently developing food hall projects to attract the growing number of people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS