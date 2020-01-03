Hershey Fudged Low-Sugar Protein Bar Label, Buyer Says

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Southern California woman slapped Hershey and its recently acquired subsidiary One Brands with a putative class action Thursday accusing them of deceptively advertising and selling protein bars that contain substantially more sugar, more cholesterol and less dietary fiber than the amounts represented on the product labels. While The Hershey Co.’s One protein bar labels claim that the products contain 1 gram of sugar, San Diego resident Brittany Sebastian says in her complaint that those claims are false and mislead consumers into buying the product. Sebastian's complaint points to an independent analysis of Hershey’s One Birthday Cake flavored protein bars that claims...

