NFL Not A Seasonal Job In Ex-Steeler's Workers' Comp Case

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:08 PM EST) -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was not a "seasonal employee" in the National Football League for purposes of calculating his workers' compensation payments because his contract gave him other, non-football obligations outside of the regular season, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Friday. Anthony H. Trucks, who was injured in a 2008 preseason game and never got to play a regular-season game for the Steelers, had a two-year contract that included other obligations that could fall outside the regular 16-game season, including camps, promotional appearances and media interviews, and was therefore a year-round employee, the unanimous court ruled. “The terms of...

