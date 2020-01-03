Verizon Sues Georgia County Over Wireless Tower Denial

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Verizon has sued a southeast Georgia county for denying the company's application to build a telecom site, telling a federal judge the county has unlawfully hindered the company's attempt to fill a coverage gap. The telecom on Thursday sued Camden County, which is located on the southernmost tip of coastal Georgia, claiming that the Board of County Commissioners turned down its bid for a new cellular tower without evidence to back the denial. The rejection has kept a swath of the area from getting coverage, thus running afoul of the Telecommunications Act, the suit says. “The county’s denial of Verizon Wireless’...

