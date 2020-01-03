Wilson Sonsini Aids Brazilian Startup's $175M Funding Round

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- Latin American digital real estate platform Loft said Friday it raised $175 million with guidance from Wilson Sonsini as the company looks to expand its footprint in Brazil and Latin America. Loft, which is based in São Paulo, Brazil, aims to simplify buying and selling residential real estate, a market it considers opaque and lacking in competition. Loft's listings currently cover 24 neighborhoods across São Paulo, and the startup is looking to expand into Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City in the first half of 2020, according to the announcement. The funding round "shows that global growth investors recognize the massive...

