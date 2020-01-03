OMERS Drives $50M Injection For Car Insurance Startup

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- Chicago-based car insurance startup Clearcover Insurance has raked in $50 million from a group of investors led by the private investment arm of Canadian pension plan Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the companies said Friday. The Series C funding round also included participation from existing Clearcover investors like American Family Ventures, Cox Enterprises and IA Capital Group, according to a statement. The fresh capital will be used to continue bolstering Clearcover’s technology, as well as to grow and expand the company, which was formed in 2016. The company intends to expand in existing markets and launch in new states across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS