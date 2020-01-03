Sao Tome Owes Malta $12.6M For Fuel Ship Seizure

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has ordered the West African island nation São Tomé and Príncipe to pay Malta more than $12.6 million over the 2013 seizure of a Maltese-flagged fuel carrier and the arrest of its captain, who was later pardoned after being convicted of smuggling. The award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal on Dec. 18, which was made public on Friday, provides compensation to Malta for the value of the oil onboard the Duzgit Integrity that was seized during the incident, among other things. It also includes compensation to the vessel’s owner, DS Tankers Ltd., along with additional...

