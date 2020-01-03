Ill. Panel Urges Suspension For Unauthorized Prosecutor

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- An Illinois board has recommended that a former prosecutor be suspended for 60 days for practicing law after he was removed from the rolls over his failure to complete the necessary legal education credits. In a recommendation issued Thursday, the hearing board of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said that William Layne Roberts handled 300 cases as a McLean County prosecutor during the seven months between the time that he was officially removed from the list of authorized attorneys and the time he was reinstated. The board added that it did not believe Roberts’ claim that he thought he had...

