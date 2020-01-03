Ex-Pa. Rep.'s Son Denied New Trial Over Tax Probe Leaks

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The son of convicted former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah missed the deadline to request a new trial over claims his reputation suffered after the FBI leaked details of search warrants involving fraud and tax charges, a Pennsylvania federal court has ruled. Chaka Fattah Jr. waited too long to request another attempt at $5.2 million in damages over a leak an FBI agent made to the press in 2012 about when and where searches of Fattah's home and workplaces were to take place, the court said Thursday. A July 2017 judgment awarded him $1,000 for the leak. However, Fattah missed the one-year deadline...

