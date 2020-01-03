2nd Circ. Says Ex-NY Resident A Citizen, Upending BIA Ruling

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has pulled the plug on removal proceedings that the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration court kicked off against a onetime New York resident, finding Friday that the man has been a citizen for nearly four decades. Roger Gairy Christopher Allen, who spent his adolescent years in Brooklyn, secured citizenship in 1983 when his father became a naturalized citizen, the panel found. The Board of Immigration Appeals had concluded last year that Allen needed to be in his father's legal custody to receive the benefits of his naturalization. The board found that Allen was in his mother's care at the time,...

