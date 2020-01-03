2nd Circ. Finds DHS Breached Asylum-Seeker's Privacy

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Department of Homeland Security broke its own confidentiality protocols when it reached out to the Cameroon Embassy in search of travel documents belonging to an asylum-seeker, which may have tipped the man's home country off to the fact that he was applying, the Second Circuit said Friday. The panel ordered the Board of Immigration Appeals to reconsider the asylum application of Cameroonian citizen Terence Enoh, who argued that the U.S. government broke its own rules by contacting his embassy and potentially compromising his safety. "The BIA concluded that there was no breach because DHS did not expressly reveal that Enoh...

