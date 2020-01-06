Why Gov't Worker Paid Parental Leave Law Is A Big Deal

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- Federal employees will soon get paid parental leave, an important step forward in the fight to help workers in the United States catch up to their peers around the world. Tucked into a defense spending bill, the provision gives up to 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents, whether through an adoption or the birth of a child. It does not include leave for other family or medical issues, a last-minute compromise struck in negotiations between the Democratic House and the Republican-led Senate. Still, it could help spur further changes. More private companies may feel pressured to match the benefits...

