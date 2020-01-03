GAO Shuts Down Translation Deal Protest For Tardiness

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office rejected a Florida company's protest over a U.S. Department of Defense translation services contract, saying that its bid came too late. The GAO said in a decision made public Friday that the Pentagon's Washington Headquarters Services, which awarded the deal to Human Touch Translations, reasonably determined that Spanish Solutions Language Services LLC's proposal was late. "It is an offeror's responsibility to deliver its proposal to the proper place at the proper time," the GAO said. Though Spanish Solutions argues that it sent its bid at 10:54 a.m. on Sept. 23, six minutes before the 11 a.m. deadline,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS