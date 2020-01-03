Fuel Startup Calls Total's IP Arbitration Pact A 'Fraud'

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Houston-based fuel delivery startup told a Texas federal judge Thursday that it's not obligated to arbitrate its suit alleging a Total SA subsidiary illegally shared its trade secrets with a rival, arguing the oil and gas giant fraudulently induced arbitration by hiding the provision in a revised nondisclosure agreement. In a seven-page response brief, Fuel Husky, which does business as Instafuel, argued that it’s not bound by an arbitration provision in its 2018 nondisclosure agreement with Total and that the company has “frantically” filed motions in the case in an effort to stonewall discovery. “Clearly apprehensive that its smoke and...

