Marijuana Patient Not Interested In Settling Compass Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- Counsel for a New York medical marijuana activist told a federal judge Friday that his client is unwilling to settle a suit claiming food services giant Compass Group USA Inc. unlawfully denied him employment after he tested positive for the drug. Attorney Casey Wolnowski told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who is overseeing plaintiff Christopher Scholl's damages suit, that his client is set on vindicating his rights — and potentially those of other claimants — after she pressed the sides to try and bury the hatchet. “At present my client doesn't want to settle,” Wolnowski told the judge....

