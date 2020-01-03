Yakama Tells 9th Circ. Feds Wrongly Abandoning Jurisdiction

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Yakama Nation urged the Ninth Circuit Thursday to overturn a federal court ruling that the state of Washington still has jurisdiction over all on-reservation crime involving non-Indians, saying the Trump administration is illegally trying to abandon a decision to accept jurisdiction over some of those crimes. The tribe is challenging an August decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice that Klickitat County, Washington, had jurisdiction over an alleged crime by one of the tribe’s members within the Yakama reservation’s exterior boundaries. The tribe said in its opening brief on appeal Thursday that the state retroceded its jurisdiction over any crimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS