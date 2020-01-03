Sinclair-Tied Stations Say AT&T 'Misled' FCC In Dispute

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A group of Sinclair-linked TV stations have told the Federal Communications Commission that AT&T’s pay TV units "misled" the agency into believing the broadcasters' common agent dropped the ball amid programming negotiations. In a regulatory filing posted Friday, 20 stations tied to Sinclair Broadcast Group asserted that AT&T deliberately misconstrued events surrounding the content-carriage bargaining process, leading to an unfavorable decision from the FCC’s Media Bureau. “In accepting AT&T’s recharacterization of the negotiations, the Bureau’s decision breaks dangerous new ground,” the stations said. In November, the FCC ruled that the 20 stations failed to work with AT&T to retain and restore...

