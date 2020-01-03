Immunity Shields Fla. Tribe From Church Takeover Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday agreed to end a Haitian Baptist church’s suit alleging the Seminole Tribe of Florida helped a former pastor’s widow execute an armed takeover of the church, ruling that the tribe is protected by sovereign immunity. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom sided with the Seminole Tribe, which had asserted it was immune from the claims by Eglise Baptiste Bethanie De Ft. Lauderdale that several armed tribal police officers helped Aida Auguste, the widow of a former pastor, seize control of its property and lock out church members. The judge said both Eleventh Circuit and U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS