Ga. Court Restores Med Mal Suit Over Patient's Dialysis Death

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Friday reinstated a wrongful death suit accusing health care providers of causing the death of a kidney dialysis patient, saying the trial judge was wrong to refuse to allow the patient's widow to join the suit after the statute of limitations expired. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously vacated a summary judgment ruling in favor of Drs. Ven C. Chiang and Saad Bedeir and Valdosta Kidney Clinic LLC in a wrongful death suit accusing the health care providers of unspecified negligent treatment of patient John Seay, who was bleeding from his dialysis access area and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS