Conn. Court Nixes Atty Sanction, Fees In Injury Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Connecticut attorney doesn’t have to pay opposing counsel’s fees for failing to produce phone records in a suit accusing his client of causing a texting-while-driving collision, a state appeals court ruled Friday, finding a lower court was wrong to order the sanctions. A three-judge Appellate Court panel unanimously vacated a trial judge’s decision to impose a $2,500 sanction and order injury defense attorney Lawrence Adler to pay $5,000 of the opposing side’s attorney fees for failing to produce phone records in a suit accusing Adler’s client Kyle Hatch of colliding with cyclist Joseph Kolashuk in 2016. The suit alleges Hatch...

