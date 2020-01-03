Mental Health Clinic Inks $1.65M Deal To End FCA Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A recently shuttered outpatient mental health clinic has agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit claiming it fraudulently billed Medicaid for services patients never received and wrongfully paid for client referrals. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond on Thursday closed the case against Tree of Life Behavioral Services Inc. and related entities after the federal government, which intervened in the case, told the court on Tuesday that the parties have reached a settlement. The settlement calls for Tree of Life to pay the government $1.65 million, of which $330,000 will go to Erika Desjardins, a former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS