9th Circ. Upholds Old Citizenship Rule For Married Parents

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A U.S. veteran fighting an illegal reentry conviction can’t get U.S. citizenship through his American father, the Ninth Circuit held on Friday, upholding a now-defunct statute that required both married parents to be citizens to pass citizenship on to their foreign-born children. In a published decision, a trio of judges upheld Mexican citizen Luis Mayea-Pulido’s conviction for illegally entering the U.S. after he’d already been deported, rejecting his claim that the 1996 statute on derivative citizenship that prevented him from becoming a citizen through his American father discriminates against people by marital status. The judges held that they could not fully...

