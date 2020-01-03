Calif. High Court Revives Ethics Claims Against Atty

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- California’s highest court has unanimously told an appellate panel of the state’s bar court to reconsider its ruling that a San Francisco-based attorney should not be disbarred for his allegedly unethical actions as a trustee for an elderly client. The California Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Review Department of the State Bar Court of California to take into account a June ruling by the San Francisco County Superior Court in a related case involving attorney Drexel Bradshaw. The county court removed him as the trustee of Ora Gosey's trust after finding he had acted in bad faith and intentionally made misrepresentations...

