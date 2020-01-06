Uber Can't Arbitrate Passenger's Injury Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Uber’s failure to ensure that a passenger read the terms and conditions of its services when she signed up for the app means the company can't rely on the agreement to force a lawsuit over a crash into arbitration, a Philadelphia judge has ruled. Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Abbe Fletman said Friday that a message displayed during Uber’s account registration process signaling that Jillian Kemenosh, who was injured in a March 2018 crash after her driver ran a red light, was agreeing to the company’s terms of service did not mean she understood she was giving away her...

