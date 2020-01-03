Review Of Bias Probe 'Unwarranted,' EEOC Tells High Court

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to reject an apparel manufacturer’s attempt to upend a Ninth Circuit order greenlighting an expansive subpoena the agency issued as it probed allegations of sex discrimination against female employees. The EEOC, through U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, urged the justices to reject a petition for certiorari filed by VF Jeanswear LP that challenges a Ninth Circuit order enforcing a subpoena the agency had issued against the company as part of its investigation into former employee Lori Bell’s allegations of sex and age discrimination and equal pay violations....

