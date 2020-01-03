PBS' Battle Over Tavis Smiley's #MeToo Firing Heads To Trial

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- PBS and ex-host Tavis Smiley are headed for trial on dueling contract breach claims after a Washington, D.C., Superior Court judge denied Smiley’s bid to nix claims that he violated a so-called morals clause in his contracts, some of which ended before his late 2017 firing over sexual misconduct allegations. Superior Court Judge Yvonne Williams on Thursday denied Smiley’s partial motion for summary judgment. She said a jury should decide whether the broadcaster can get back $1.9 million it paid to fund his show because there is some evidence he broke the morality pledge in 2015, 2016 and 2017, when the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS