Lionbridge Asks Court To Make Travelers Cover Stock Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Lionbridge Technologies Inc. hit Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America with a suit Friday in Massachusetts federal court, asking a judge to force Travelers to provide $10 million in coverage and participate in settlement discussions for a shareholder suit Lionbridge is facing. Globalization specialist Lionbridge claims Travelers is misreading the policy between the two, leading to the insurer balking at playing any part in Lionbridge's litigation of a suit brought by a class of Lionbridge investors who say the company shortchanged them by signing off on 2017's nearly $360 million go-private deal with HIG Capital. Under the primary directors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS