Commerce Puts More Early Duties On Chinese Staples

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set a preliminary duty of more than 300% on Chinese industrial staples on Friday after finding that the imports have been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce handed down its 301.64% preliminary anti-dumping duty on Chinese staples nearly two months after it outlined a separate set of early-stage tariffs ranging up to 157% after determining that the staples received illegal subsidies. The levies have given early victories to Ohio-based Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, which told the government that cheap Chinese staples were cutting into its business and requested duty relief last year....

