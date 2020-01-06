Student-Athlete Pay Could Prevent Match-Fixing

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 1:10 PM EST) -- On Sept. 30, 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed the Fair Pay to Play Act into law alongside National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James. California’s law, passed by the Legislature with a rare unanimous vote, allows college athletes to hire agents and profit from endorsements. This move posed a direct challenge to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s policy prohibiting college athletes from profiting from their name, image or likeness. Not to be outdone by California, Florida’s Gov. Ron Desantis announced on Oct. 24, 2019, that he will support legislation in Florida in 2020 that is modeled after California’s Fair Pay to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS