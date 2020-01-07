Morality Clauses Can Help Cos., Athletes Protect Their Brands

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:47 PM EST) -- Managing the image rights of a sports personality involves a variety of matters that need to be addressed on behalf of the sports personality as well as the other party that is granted the rights to use the name, likeness and image of the sports personality in relation to that other party’s goods and/or services. One such important matter is the use of so-called morality clauses to deal with cases in which the sports personality falls from grace — for whatever reason — or where the other party becomes involved in, for example, tax fraud, and, in either case, the brand...

