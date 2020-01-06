Ill. Financial Adviser Wants To Pause Widow's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois financial adviser has asked a federal judge to put on hold a lawsuit filed by a widow who alleges the adviser worked with an attorney behind her back to transfer away assets left to her by her late husband, saying a parallel case in Indiana is being litigated on the same issues. Joseph Sanders, the trustee of Milton B. Bergal's estate trust, said Friday in a motion for a stay that an Indiana jury has already found that Bergal's wife, Linda S. Bergal, exerted undue influence over her mentally incapacitated husband and unlawfully transferred roughly $8 million out of that trust....

