Telegram Calls SEC's Bank Requests A 'Fishing Expedition'

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Telegram Group Inc. hit back Friday at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request that a New York district court judge compel the messaging platform to hand over a full gamut of bank documents, saying they are not relevant to the allegations that its $1.7 billion digital token sale was an unregistered securities offering. On Thursday, the SEC filed an emergency letter motion asking New York District Court Judge P. Kevin Castel to compel Telegram to quickly hand over bank records. The request from the SEC also came as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is set to testify starting on Tuesday, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS