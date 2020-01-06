Pittsburgh Paper Flouted Order To Rehire Drivers, Union Says

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- The union representing newspaper delivery drivers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants the paper's publisher held in contempt for allegedly not complying with a court order to reinstate dozens of laid-off workers while they arbitrate whether recent terminations and benefit cuts violated a collective bargaining deal. The Newspaper, Newsprint, Magazine and Film Delivery Drivers, Helpers and Handlers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 211 said in a contempt bid on Friday that PG Publishing Co. has flouted U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan's Nov. 27 injunction that blocked the paper from laying off or cutting health benefits for delivery and circulation workers while...

