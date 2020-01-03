Ring Security Devices Led To 'Living Nightmare,' Couples Say

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- Ring's home security devices allegedly contain security vulnerabilities that permit hackers to spy on and harass the company's customers in their homes and have created "a living nightmare" for two couples, according to a proposed class action lodged Friday. In the complaint filed in California federal court, Mississippi residents Ashley LeMay and Dylan Blakeley and Texans Todd Craig and Tania Amador tore into the Amazon subsidiary, detailing the ways in which hackers purportedly used Ring LLC's indoor security devices to scare, taunt and threaten their households. LeMay's and Blakeley's story grabbed headlines last month after they reported to police that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS