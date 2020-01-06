'I'm Not That Clever,' Ex-Barclays Banker Tells Fraud Trial

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 5:35 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays executive testified on Monday that he was not clever enough to devise a side deal with Qatar that prosecutors allege was used to funnel secret fees to the Gulf state in exchange for a £3.9 billion ($5.1 billion) investment. The former “gatekeeper” for Barclays’ relationship with Qatar has faced his first day of cross-examination at a trial in London, where he is accused of fraud. (AP) Roger Jenkins, who was the “gatekeeper” for Barclays’ relationship with Qatar, told a jury at London’s Old Bailey that he would have “jumped all over” the prospect of a side deal to...

