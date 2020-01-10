UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 5:01 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a French lens maker sue for fraud following an accounting scandal in Thailand, a Ukrainian oligarch go after his former attorneys at Hogan Lovells and a new suit against the Serious Fraud Office. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Catfoss Finance Ltd. v. JAH Plant Hire Ltd. Business finance provider Catfoss Finance sued a group of defendants for breach of contract on Jan. 8, including JAH Plant Hire, concrete supplier Anglia Concrete Ltd., JAH Construction 2009 Ltd. and the company's director Jay Aaron Hawkes. Chiltern Civils...

