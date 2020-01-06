Goodwin, GT Steer Open Lending's $1.3B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Lending services company Open Lending will go public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal steered by Goodwin Procter LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP, according to an announcement Monday. Open Lending LLC has agreed to a business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corp., a so-called blank check company sponsored by private equity shop True Wind Capital LP, True Wind's announcement said. Blank check companies, also called special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities formed for the purpose of business combinations with target companies. The deal gives Open Lending a roughly $1.3 billion enterprise value, the announcement said. The Texas-based company...

