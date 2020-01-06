Varde Sells European Hotel Group To Covivio In €600M Deal

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:21 PM EST) -- Minnesota-based Varde Partners said Monday that it has agreed to sell a group of eight luxury hotels in Europe to France-based real estate investment trust Covivio Hotels in a deal with an enterprise value of €600 million ($671 million). The hotels being sold by Varde to Covivio all operate under The Dedica Anthology brand, and together they have more than 1,100 rooms, according to a statement. The companies came to the agreement on Dec. 31, but the deal was not announced publicly until Monday. The hotels involved in the transaction are the Palazzo Naiadi in Rome; the Plaza Nice in the...

