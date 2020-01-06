Winery Sues Insurer For $12M Coverage From Wildfires

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:26 PM EST) -- A California wine company has filed a federal lawsuit accusing underwriters at Lloyd’s London of refusing to cover roughly $12 million in damages the business sustained from wildfires in 2017 that tainted its wine with smoke. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. said Friday it had bought “all risk” insurance from underwriters at Lloyd’s London that should have covered losses unless they were specifically excluded in the policy up to a $50 million limit. Nothing in that policy excluded the smoke damage that allegedly “infiltrated the winemaking process,” according to the suit. Yet the winery company says the insurers refused to pay out...

