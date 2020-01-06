NJ Justices Question County's Property Doc Filing Fee

Law360, Trenton (January 6, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed reluctant to allow a county register to impose a $3 convenience fee for the electronic filing of property-related documents, saying Monday that no state law or regulation allows for such a charge. During an oral argument in Trenton, the justices considered the Essex County Register’s bid to reinstate its trial court victory in a case brought by the New Jersey Land Title Association, which challenged the convenience fee for filing deeds, mortgages and liens. The high court appeared to side with the Appellate Division’s February decision deeming the fee unlawful because it’s not listed among fees...

