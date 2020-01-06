ACLU Sues Trump Admin To Reunite Asylum-Seeking Family

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has hit the Trump administration with a suit seeking to reunite a family of asylum-seekers separated by policies the ACLU said have caused “widespread chaos” and amount to an “all-out war” on the country’s asylum system. The complaint, filed Friday in federal court, says it seeks to bring safety to Hanz Morales and his son, now 9 years old, who have been in constant danger since the U.S. government returned them to Mexico over five months ago after separating them from Morales' partner and daughters, according to the ACLU. The suit seeks an injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS