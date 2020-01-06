$720M Award Based On Bribery-Fueled Pact, 5th Circ. Hears

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Petrobras told the Fifth Circuit that a Texas driller can’t sidestep U.S. policy barring enforcement of contracts obtained through alleged bribery in its effort to hold onto a $720 million arbitral judgment over a drilling contract canceled by the Brazilian oil giant. Petrobras is challenging U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett’s May finding that it didn’t give enough proof that Vantage Deepwater Co. had paid out $31 million in bribes to procure the drilling services agreement. In urging the appeals court to affirm the lower court’s confirmation of the award, Vantage claimed that the alleged bribery plot doesn’t invalidate the award....

