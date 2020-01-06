NJ High Court Challenges Public Defender Malpractice Claims

Law360, Trenton (January 6, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday questioned why public defenders should not receive the state Tort Claims Act protections afforded to other state employees as the justices challenged a wrongfully convicted man's bid to revive his legal malpractice suit against the state public defender's office and his former lawyer. Attorney Thomas D. Flinn, now representing Antonio Chapparo Nieves, asked the court to overturn an appellate decision tossing the malpractice claims on the grounds that Nieves failed to meet TCA requirements, claiming signed public defenders owe a duty to their clients, not the state, and thus are not covered by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS