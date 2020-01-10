Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, TM Real Estate, Refinitiv

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Blackstone Group LP has sold a Rosslyn, Virginia, office building to The Meridian Group for $113.2 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 1524 Wilson Blvd., which has 318,729 square feet of space across 12 stories and was built in 1987, according to the report. An entity managed by Florida investor Zachary Preminger has purchased a Miami Gardens, Florida, office building for $6.1 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for 111 N.W. 183rd St., and the seller is TM Real Estate, according to the report. The building has 72,407 square feet of space and...

