Boston Schools Sharing Student Info With ICE, Groups Claim

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- Civil rights and education advocates claimed Monday that the Boston public school system has been interacting extensively with federal immigration officials, despite denials made by city officials, citing new documents showing at least 135 student incident reports made accessible to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement since 2014. The documents, which were reviewed by Law360 but have not been made available publicly, show reports of incidents involving students that were forwarded to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, an information-sharing network involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The BRIC is funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the records...

