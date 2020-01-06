Commerce Tightens Foreign Sales Of US Satellite Tech

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- U.S. companies will now need a license for their overseas sales of artificial intelligence software used to analyze satellite images, according to a federal government announcement aiming to restrict the use of such technology by foreign militaries. The new rule amends the Export Administration Regulations to temporarily classify the satellite technology as a restricted export item for one year, according to a Federal Register notice published Monday. Typically companies have the opportunity to comment on proposed rulemaking, but the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security fast-tracked the new rule to go into effect immediately as a result of...

